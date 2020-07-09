Eanes ISD calls TEA guidelines for reopening schools "disappointing"

Eanes ISD has responded to the Texas Education Agency's recently released guidelines for reopening schools in the fall.

On Tuesday, the Texas Education Agency announced that students should be able to go back to their classrooms in the fall. The TEA released comprehensive guidelines for students to return to school safely.

According to a statement, the agency is "prioritizing their health and safety while ensuring that students receive quality instruction, whether they choose to learn in a safe on-campus environment or remotely."

Eanes ISD says that the district remains committed to implementing its Ready to Re-Engage plan to protect staff and students while providing both in-building and remote instruction.

"Due to the need for planning, staffing and building master schedules, we did not have time to wait for the Texas Education Agency’s guidance, which has been intermittent and sometimes inconsistent with counsel from other organizations, such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)," says the district. "Yesterday’s (Tuesday) announcement from the TEA is disappointing because it does not balance student needs with staff concerns as well as constraints placed on the local school district."

The district says it will continue to adjust and move forward.

"In recommending 'on-campus instruction must be offered for all grades served by the campus every day for every student whose parents want them to access on-campus instruction,' TEA fails to acknowledge the wishes of both staff and community, nor does it recognize how essentially eliminating social distancing in classrooms could profoundly affect the health of adults in our schools," said the district. "This guideline disregards teachers and staff, who may prefer to work remotely in the fall, and jeopardizes the health and safety of those who choose to work in the building."

Eanes ISD says it collected information from staff and families about their choices for the fall and began analyzing the data, particularly concerning staff's willingness and ability to return to campus.

"While we intend to provide in-building instruction for any student selecting that option, TEA’s decision may have a significant effect on our ability to provide adequate staffing and manage class sizes, which eliminates any efforts to control social distancing," says the district.

