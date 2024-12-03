Eanes ISD considers closing Valley View Elementary School

The Brief Eanes ISD is considering not reopening Valley View Elementary School If that happens, Valley View students will blend with Barton Creek Elementary A decision is expected in January 2025



Valley View Elementary School may not open when the next school year begins. If that happens, Barton Creek Elementary, a few miles away, is where Valley View students will attend class.

The consolidation is called a "blend" by officials with Eanes ISD.

On Tuesday, parents who have kids in both schools met with district staff and board members for the first of three community listening sessions. Parents who spoke to FOX 7 were not convinced what they said would make a difference.

"Well, based on this meeting here that I'm currently listening to, it seems like they have a lot of their ducks in a row," said Ashley Pampey, who has a child at Valley View.

Allison Cantella, who has a child at Barton Creek Elementary, had a similar feeling about the meeting district officials organized.

"I do believe they've made up their minds," said Cantella.

School officials are pitching the campus merger because Eanes ISD is facing a $6.3 million budget shortfall for the 2025-26 school year.

"Certainly, it's an emotional topic," said Eanes Superintendent Dr. Jeff Arnett.

School officials admit there's been a lot of study into what is and is not feasible. Arnett noted that the Board has had a meeting where blending the campuses was discussed. The Tuesday meeting, he told FOX 7, is an opportunity where parents can have a conversation about what the merger will mean for their family.

"There are two reasons why we're considering it. One is because the population of Valley View Elementary has declined to a point where it's really no longer cost-effective to maintain such a small school. The other reason is that finances for public schools and taxes have reached a point where we have to make some decisions to try to gain some efficiencies and budget to try to save some money. And so, at that intersection of those two there are possibilities, if not some opportunities," said Arnett.

The cutbacks, according to information provided by Eanes ISD, are not expected to cause a reduction in force. That's because positions, opened by teacher retirements and resignations, will not be filled.

Parents like Cantalla are worried students, like her child, will still feel separated even though their school is not the one closing.

"I have anxiety right now because I would really like to see my son still in the same school, with the same friends, with the same balance, the same gym classes, the same art classes, the same capacity with the teachers," Cantella.

The separation Cantella is worried about is because the influx of new students at Barton Creek will require the use of portable buildings. Parents with kids at Valley View believe the campus could be saved if the district redrew school boundaries. That idea has already been rejected.

"I think the community is just really frustrated that we haven't really been heard at all. Even today, we're supposed to be a let's hear from the community and hear your concerns and answer some of your questions. And so much of it is still being done, we're working on it," said Pampey.

Some public-school advocates blame the ongoing school choice debate for the budget problems facing Eanes ISD and other school districts in Texas.

A school funding package was withdrawn from debate in the state House during the last Legislative season after School Choice language was taken out of the legislation.

When lawmakers return to Austin in January, plans for School Choice and additional money for public schools are expected to come back up for debate.

"I understand these are financial situations. I do think that when the legislature comes through in a couple of months, when they're going to be really looking at the numbers, I do think that there will be some improvements in the funding per student. I don't think that this is necessary at this exact time, but I guess that's how they're preparing," said Cantella.

The next Eanes ISD community meeting is set for December 9. The board is expected to make a decision in January.