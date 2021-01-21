Eanes ISD secures more than 100 COVID-19 vaccines for staff

Dozens of staff at Eanes ISD have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district says they are prioritizing those most at risk in their staff especially with in-person teaching going on.

"It’s teachers, it’s custodians, it’s bus drivers, it’s the people that keep us open," said district superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard.

Dr. Leonard spoke Thursday about how they were able to secure 138 vaccines for their school district. "The thank-you emails from staff have been wonderful, obviously it’s just the first dose and I’ve only had it a couple days I think they see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Dr. Leonard.

According to Dr. Leonard, they were able to begin the vaccination process on 10% of their staff. He said it took a lot of constant communication with both Ascension Seton and Austin Public Health.

"They decided to set that up for us at Ascension Seton....we’ve been saying if you have any vaccines for one big group, we can get you all the names and they came through for us as well," said Dr. Leonard.

While there is still more staff who have yet to begin the vaccination process, Leonard said it’s a step in the right direction.

"The superintendents have been advocating that because our institutions have so many kids and so many people in person that if they want us to stay open the best thing they can do is make sure we have a healthy staff and to have a healthy staff is to have the vaccine," said Dr. Leonard.

Leonard’s advice to school districts across Texas is to continue advocating for vaccines with both their local health authorities and hospitals.

