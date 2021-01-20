How do you sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Central Texas?

It's been a little over a month since the COVID-19 vaccine began rolling out here in Texas.

The Department of State Health Services said Texas is the first state to reach 1 million people vaccinated, but many jurisdictions will have to continue to wait for more shipments. Currently, providers are vaccinating all those who fall into the Phase 1a and Phase 1b group as outlined by the CDC.

"Over 1.2 million people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 185,000 people have received the second dose and are fully vaccinated," said DSHS spokesperson Lara Anton.

Austin Public Health has rolled out a registration portal for those eligible. The director says more than 160,000 people have registered, with only 60,000 qualifying.

"At least 76,000 have already received their vaccine. There will be more to report in the coming days in Travis County," said Anton.

Those looking to get registered for a vaccine can check the following sites for information or check with their county for more information:

Capital Metro is helping those with COVID-19 vaccine appointments with transportation.

"We are using our Metro Access vehicles. All that folks need to do is call us the day before their scheduled appointment and let us know where they are headed, what time they need to be there and we will send the vehicle to pick them up," said chief operating officer Dottie Watkins.

CapMetro said since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic they have been delivering meals and giving out hand sanitizer, and now this service can help get people to the end of the pandemic.

"We are currently scheduling only one person per vehicle unless of course, it's more than one person coming from the same household. Capital Metro is happy to support vaccinations no matter who you are getting your vaccination through," said Watkins.

County leaders are hoping residents can be patient as the federal government allocates more doses for the most at-risk groups first, before rolling it out to the public.

