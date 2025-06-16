Eanes ISD superintendent retiring to take previous post at National Baseball Hall of Fame

The Brief Dr. Jeff Arnett will retire effective July 31 Arnett has been superintendent of Eanes ISD since Jan. 2022 He also announced his intention to return to the National Baseball Hall of Fame



Dr. Jeff Arnett is set to retire as Eanes ISD superintendent and return to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, says the district.

Dr. Jeff Arnett retirement

Dr. Jeff Arnett (Eanes ISD)

What we know:

Arnett's retirement will be effective on July 31, 2025. He has served as superintendent for Eanes ISD since January 2022 and has been with the district for nine years.

With his retirement, Arnett will be returning to a previous post at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

During Arnett's tenure, the district successfully passed the 2023 bond, paving the way for transformative initiatives such as the expansion of the alternative learning center at Westlake High School, strengthened student program support, a large-scale solar energy project to reduce costs and significant enhancements to campus safety and security.

He also oversaw the creation of the first district police department and led the district’s entry into the state’s Teacher Incentive Allotment program, establishing new opportunities for teacher recognition and compensation.

Before joining Eanes ISD, Dr. Arnett served eight years in a suburban Chicago school district. He began his career in public education as a classroom teacher in St. Louis, Mo., before transitioning into communications and community relations roles in various districts across the Midwest. Earlier in his career, he served as Director of Communications and Education Programs at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

What they're saying:

"Leaving Eanes ISD after nine wonderful years is an emotional decision," said Dr. Arnett. "Although the Board graciously extended my contract, I believe this is the right time for fresh ideas and new energy to lead the district forward. It has been the greatest honor of my career to serve this exceptional community."

"Dr. Arnett’s service has been marked by integrity, vision and collaboration," said Eanes ISD Board President Kim McMath. "His thoughtful leadership has positioned the district for continued success while navigating both challenges and opportunities. On behalf of the Board and the entire Eanes community, we thank him for his dedication and wish him the very best as he returns to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum."

What's next:

The Eanes ISD Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday, June 17, to work on the process of identifying the district’s next superintendent.

Eanes ISD says that Dr. Arnett will work closely with the Board and district leadership to ensure a smooth and effective transition.