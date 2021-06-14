Early morning shooting in Taylor leaves one dead, one injured

A shooting on Pinehurst Street in Taylor has left one person dead and another person injured. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. this morning, according to police.

Officers with the Taylor Police Department were dispatched to the 4400 block of Pinehurst Drive for reports of a female gunshot victim. When officers arrived they found the victim, 54-year-old Carmen Velasquez, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was breathing but not conscious, according to police.

According to police, Velasquez was transported by Emergency Medical Services to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 55-year-old Marcus Rodriguez, was found next door deceased in the driver's seat of his vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

According to witnesses, Velasquez was seen running away from Rodriguez and calling for help when Rodriguez began shooting her. The victim and the suspect had been dating, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Sam Brister at 512-352-5551.

