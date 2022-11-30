Expand / Collapse search

Early voting begins Dec. 1 in Austin runoff elections

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Election
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Early voting begins tomorrow, December 1, in runoff elections in Austin.

There were several races here in Central Texas that were too close to call in November, so now voters will be returning to the polls to pick their favorite candidates.

Early voting runs from Dec. 1 through Dec. 9 and Election Day will be Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Here's a look at the races and candidates on the ballot:

City of Austin

Mayor

  • Celia Israel
  • Kirk Watson 

City Council, District 3 

  • José Velásquez 
  • Daniela Silva 

City Council, District 5 

  • Ryan Alter 
  • Stephanie Bazan 

City Council, District 9

  • Zohaib "Zo" Qadri 
  • Linda Guerrero

Austin mayoral race: Kirk Watson, Celia Israel headed to runoff

Because neither candidate acquired more than 50% of all votes casted, both will face off in a runoff election to decide who will be the next mayor of Austin.

For more information and a list of polling places in Austin, visit the Travis County elections website.

The City of Kyle also had one race that was too close to call.

Here's a look at the race on the city's ballot:

City of Kyle

City Council, District 1

  • Amanda Stark
  • Bear Heiser

For more information and a list of polling places in Kyle, visit the Kyle elections website.