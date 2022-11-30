Early voting begins Dec. 1 in Austin runoff elections

Early voting begins tomorrow, December 1, in runoff elections in Austin.

There were several races here in Central Texas that were too close to call in November, so now voters will be returning to the polls to pick their favorite candidates.

Early voting runs from Dec. 1 through Dec. 9 and Election Day will be Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Here's a look at the races and candidates on the ballot:

City of Austin

Mayor

Celia Israel

Kirk Watson

City Council, District 3

José Velásquez

Daniela Silva

City Council, District 5

Ryan Alter

Stephanie Bazan

City Council, District 9

Zohaib "Zo" Qadri

Linda Guerrero

For more information and a list of polling places in Austin, visit the Travis County elections website.

The City of Kyle also had one race that was too close to call.

Here's a look at the race on the city's ballot:

City of Kyle

City Council, District 1

Amanda Stark

Bear Heiser

For more information and a list of polling places in Kyle, visit the Kyle elections website.