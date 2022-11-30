Early voting begins Dec. 1 in Austin runoff elections
AUSTIN, Texas - Early voting begins tomorrow, December 1, in runoff elections in Austin.
There were several races here in Central Texas that were too close to call in November, so now voters will be returning to the polls to pick their favorite candidates.
Early voting runs from Dec. 1 through Dec. 9 and Election Day will be Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Here's a look at the races and candidates on the ballot:
City of Austin
Mayor
- Celia Israel
- Kirk Watson
City Council, District 3
- José Velásquez
- Daniela Silva
City Council, District 5
- Ryan Alter
- Stephanie Bazan
City Council, District 9
- Zohaib "Zo" Qadri
- Linda Guerrero
For more information and a list of polling places in Austin, visit the Travis County elections website.
The City of Kyle also had one race that was too close to call.
Here's a look at the race on the city's ballot:
City of Kyle
City Council, District 1
- Amanda Stark
- Bear Heiser
For more information and a list of polling places in Kyle, visit the Kyle elections website.