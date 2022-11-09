Austin mayoral race: Kirk Watson, Celia Israel headed to runoff

Two of the six candidates running for Austin’s mayor will face off in a runoff election on December 13.

Poll results reveal State Representative Celia Israel led the race with 121,860 votes which was about 40% of the vote. Former Austin Mayor Kirk Watson followed behind at 35% of the vote with 106,506 votes.

Because neither candidate acquired more than 50% of all votes casted, both will face off in a runoff election next month to decide who will be the next mayor of Austin.

Whoever is elected will only serve a shortened mayoral term of two years instead of the usual four-year term. This is because Austin voters approved Prop D in 2021 which resulted in moving the mayoral election in Austin to happen the same time as the presidential election. This was an attempt to increase voter turnout.

Tuesday night, both Watson and Israel told FOX 7 Austin at their watch parties they are ready to continue their campaign for the runoff election.

Watson is running on the issues of housing, affordability, and transportation. He has also already done the job. From the years of 1997 to 2001, Watson was the Mayor of Austin, and he believes that puts him at an advantage.

"Austin is at a point where it is very critical, where we need to act with a sense of urgency and immediacy. We can't be screwing around and what we need is we need a leader that has a proven track record of success and getting things done. We're no longer becoming a big city. We are a big city with big city challenges and what distinguishes me is my years of experience and my proven track record," said Watson.

Israel is a State Representative hoping to become a voice for the working class. She says getting the most votes on election night has fired her up to make it to the mayor seat and make Austin a more affordable city for all.

"Obviously I'm just different, right? I'm a woman, I'm a working-class chick, I'm a member of the legislature, and I'm speaking about the women and men who are driving this economy who are getting pushed out. Everybody has a story of somebody who is getting pushed out of this city, so we're hitting that urgent button to say we don't have to accept that," said Israel.

The runoff election will occur Tuesday, December 13.