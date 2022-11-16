Expand / Collapse search

Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin

Screengrab from USGS website showing location of earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 5.3 that struck northwest of Pecos.

AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin.

The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos.

A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email to FOX 7 Austin saying, "we felt tremors from that earthquake in west Texas on the UT campus today. It was subtle and only lasted a few seconds, but wow!!"

