East Austin car crash: 2 people killed, 1 other seriously injured

The Brief Two people were killed in an East Austin car crash APD said it happened on Oct. 14 in the 900 block of Ed Bluestein Blvd. A teen, who was also in the car, remains in the hospital



Two people were killed, and one teen was injured in an East Austin crash this week, police said.

Deadly East Austin crash

The backstory:

Police said on Oct. 14, around 9:59 p.m., officers responded to a single-car crash in the 900 block of Ed Bluestein Blvd. on the southbound service road.

The driver and front passenger were killed. They were later identified as Adan and Ruby Rodriguez.

A teen was also in the car at the time of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and remains in the ICU, police said.

Dig deeper:

An early investigation revealed the car was speeding when, for unknown reasons, it left the road and hit a concrete barrier that separated the service road from the main lanes.

The car had extensive damage, police said.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up for the teen injured in the crash.

According to the campaign, Adan and Ruby were married. Their son, Jeremiah, remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and to help support Jeremiah.

Anyone with information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call (512) 472-8477