1 injured in East Austin fire, 3 cats rescued
Image 1 of 4
▼
(Austin Fire Department)
AUSTIN, Texas - One person was injured and several cats were rescued after a fire in East Austin.
The fire broke out just after 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 3100 block of Garwood St., near East 7th Street and Pleasant Valley.
AFD says the injured person was taken to a hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS, and fire crews rescued three cats, and revived one.
Image 1 of 5
▼
(Austin Fire Department)
Investigators on scene are working to determine the cause and damages.