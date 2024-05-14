1 injured in East Austin fire, 3 cats rescued

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

One person was injured and several cats were rescued after a fire in East Austin.

The fire broke out just after 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 3100 block of Garwood St., near East 7th Street and Pleasant Valley.

AFD says the injured person was taken to a hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS, and fire crews rescued three cats, and revived one.

Investigators on scene are working to determine the cause and damages.