1 injured in East Austin fire, 3 cats rescued

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  May 14, 2024 5:56am CDT
East Austin
FOX 7 Austin
  (Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN, Texas - One person was injured and several cats were rescued after a fire in East Austin.

The fire broke out just after 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 3100 block of Garwood St., near East 7th Street and Pleasant Valley.

AFD says the injured person was taken to a hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS, and fire crews rescued three cats, and revived one.

Investigators on scene are working to determine the cause and damages.