East Austin food trailer Fil N' Viet celebrates anniversary with family-style feast

An East Austin food trailer is celebrating its 2nd anniversary with a family-style feast.

Fil N' Viet is located at Camp East in East Austin and blends the cuisines from the respective backgrounds of its owners, husband and wife Kevin and Rosie Truong. Kevin is Vietnamese and Rosie is Filipina.

To celebrate their trailer's anniversary, the Truongs are hosting a Boodle Fight which is also known as "Kamayan" which is a family-style feast where people are encouraged to eat with their hands. In Tagalog, the language spoken in the Philippines, "Kamayan" means "by hand".

The menu will include a mix of Filipino and Vietnamese dishes like Chicken Inasal, Bistek Tagalog, grilled Pusit, Thit Nuong, whole fried fish, grilled long beans, jasmina rice, pickled vegetables, fresh fruits, and classic dipping sauces.

The event is being held on March 28 at 6 p.m. at the trailer's location at 2903 E. 12th St.

Tickets are available for $75 and include food as well as beverages. There is beer available from the event's beer sponsor Austin Beer Works and non-alcoholic drinks as well.

Get more information about the event and tickets here.