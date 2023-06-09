Police searching for driver involved in East Austin hit-and-run crash

The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in East Austin.

Police said on June 4, around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Harvey Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a pickup truck hit and forced a driver of an SUV onto the sidewalk. The crash caused the SUV driver to hit a residential fence and telephone pole. However, they did not have any life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup left the scene without attempting to render aid or call 9-1-1.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored Dodge Ram Pickup with black-colored rims. There may also be some damage on the front passenger side

Anyone with any information about the driver or vehicle should contact the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.