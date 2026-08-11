East Austin hit-and-run leaves 2 people injured; APD looking for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a suspect involved in an East Austin hit-and-run.
The backstory:
Police said on Dec. 28, 2025, around 6:28 p.m., officers responded to a car crash near the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Royal Crest Drive.
Detectives said the suspect rear-ended another vehicle that had two people inside. Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, 20-year-old Kevin Eduardo Aguilar Yac, left the scene immediately.
Now, police are asking for help finding Yac. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest.
He does not have a known address in Austin. His last known location was in Tuscon, Arizona.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kevin Eduardo Aguilar Yac is urged to contact: APD Highway Enforcement Investigations Unit at (512) 974-4478 or via email at: eric.bauer@austintexas.gov
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department