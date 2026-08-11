Abbott lays out 3 priorities for Texas Classroom Commission at inaugural meeting

The Brief The newly formed Texas Classroom Commission had its first meeting at the Texas governor’s mansion on Monday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he formed the committee with the goal of Texas becoming the top state for education. Abbott laid out three priorities for the commission during Monday’s meeting, including limiting screentime in classrooms.



The Texas Classroom Commission held its first meeting Monday, where Gov. Greg Abbott laid out three priorities for the group.

What we know:

Abbott formed the teacher-led committee in July with the stated goal of Texas becoming the top state for education in the country.

During the meeting at the governor’s mansion, Abbott charged the group with focusing on improving student proficiency in math and reading, limiting screen time in classrooms and identifying additional strategies to attract and retain high-quality teachers.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during the first meeting of the Texas Classroom Commission on Aug. 10, 2026, at the Governor's Mansion in Austin, Texas. (Governor's office / FOX Local)

What they're saying:

"Among the number one rankings we have in our state, it's time to add another: Texas must rank number one in educating our children," Abbott said. "The goal now is to ensure enduring progress toward making Texas the best state in America for educating our kids, and the Texas Classroom Commission will chart that path."

The backstory:

The 22-member commission is made up of current and retired teachers, and is led by former Dallas-area math teacher Courtney Boswell MacDonald. MacDonald is also the chair of the State Board for Educator Certification. She has also worked on the Senate Education Committee and served as executive director for several education reform groups.

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What's next:

The group will eventually put together a report of recommendations for lawmakers ahead of the 90th Texas legislative session in January.