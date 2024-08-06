Police need help identifying East Austin serial burglar

article

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying a serial commercial burglar in East Austin.

Police said the department has received numerous reports of business burglaries along the Manor Road area in East Austin, extending from I-35 to Springdale Road.

The burglar has a distinct MO and description. He was identified as the primary suspect.

He was also seen on surveillance video committing multiple burglaries in the area since July 2023, police said.

The burglar is described as a black man in his 20s, about 5'10, with a thin build. Police said he is usually seen wearing a black or dark gray hooded long-sleeve with a green hooded undershirt.

Anyone with any information about the suspected burglar, to include the identity of any potential accomplices, may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-TIPS. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.