Two charged with murder in deadly East Austin shootout

The Brief Two men, Johnny Ybarra, 34, and Manuel Medina, 37, are now charged with murder in the December 13 shooting death of Erik Tijerina, 45, in East Austin. Tijerina was fatally struck in the crossfire of a shootout on Thrasher Lane, making it Austin's 69th homicide of 2024. Ybarra, initially charged with assault, remained in custody while Medina was arrested recently, with authorities believing no other suspects are involved.



Two people are charged with murder after a man was killed in the crossfire of an East Austin shooting in December.

Thrasher Lane shooting

What we know:

Austin police say Johnny Ybarra, 34, and Manuel Medina, 37, were involved in an early morning shootout on Thrasher Lane on Dec. 13.

Erik Tijerina, 45, was in the front yard of a home when he was struck by the gunfire.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later.

The shooting was Austin's 69th homicide of 2024.

Ybarra was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on the night of the shooting.

On June 19, arrest warrants for murder were issued for Ybarra, who was still in custody at the Travis County Jail, and Medina.

On June 25, Medina was taken into custody.

Austin police say no additional suspects are believed to be involved in the shooting.

What we don't know:

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.