Overnight East Austin SWAT call ends in arrest; suspect had multiple felony warrants, says APD

The Brief Overnight SWAT situation ends in arrest Suspect had multiple felony warrants, including for strangulation and aggravated assault Officers forced entry after five hours of negotiation



A SWAT situation overnight in east Austin ended with an arrest.

What we know:

Around 10 p.m. on July 16, Austin police reported receiving a disturbance call at the M. Station Apartments on E. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The suspect reportedly had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, including for strangulation and aggravated assault, and had barricaded himself in the apartment to avoid arrest.

Residents in the apartment complex were asked to evacuate until police were able to apprehend the suspect.

After five hours of negotiation, at around 3:20 a.m. July 17, officers decided to force entry into the apartment to apprehend him.

Austin police believe this was an isolated incident and no one was harmed. Residents were able to return to their homes after the suspect was taken into custody.

What's next:

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for evaluation per protocol before getting booked into the Travis County Jail.