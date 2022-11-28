Police asking for help identifying East Austin bank robbery suspect

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Police said on Nov. 28, at 1:02 p.m., officers responded to a bank robbery at the IBC Bank located at 2817 E Cesar Chavez St.

The suspect entered the bank, approached the teller and passed a note saying a robbery was taking place. The suspect told the teller he had a weapon.

Police said the suspect took cash and appeared to have left the area in a southbound direction from the bank.

The bank robbery suspect was described as a Hispanic male, about 25-35 years old with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a red Phillies baseball cap, a plain dark-colored hoodie, jeans or dark pants and was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.