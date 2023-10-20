APD investigating deadly shooting involving teen in E. Riverside

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly shooting involving a teen in E. Riverside.

Police said on Oct. 19, around 10:11 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a shooting at the Estates at the East Riverside apartments located at 1300 Crossing Place.

When officers arrived, they found a teen with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Specialists responded to process the scene and interview witnesses. A subject of interest has been identified in the case.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information or video of the incident should contact APD's Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

