Police investigating homicide at apartment complex off Riverside Dr.
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a homicide near East Riverside Drive.
Just after 10 p.m. Thursday, police say they got several 911 calls from the Estates at East Riverside Apartments on Crossing Place.
When they arrived, they found a man inside an apartment with gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they were talking to several witnesses, both at the apartments and the police station, but so far, there are no arrests.
Officers have not released many details, but they did confirm the victim lived at the apartment complex.