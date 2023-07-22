2 injured after gun goes off at East Sixth Street bar: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were injured early Saturday morning after a gun went off at a bar on Sixth Street in downtown Austin, according to ATCEMS.
ATCEMS confirmed to FOX 7 Austin that a gun went off inside The 512 Bar on East Sixth Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Two adults had minor injuries from the incident, but the injuries were likely not the result of a direct bullet impact.
One patient was taken to a local hospital, while the other refused transport.
Image 1 of 3
▼
(Courtesy @CenTexScanner)
No other information is known at this time.