East Texas authorities searching for infant abducted by two adults

Authorities in East Texas are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 10-day-old infant who has been abducted by two adults.

The missing infant, Ryder Williams, was last seen at 100 N Broadway Avenue in Tyler around noon on July 11, 2022.

10-day-old Ryder Williams (Coffee City Texas Police Department)

Ryder is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes and weighs six pounds and 12 ounces. He was last seen wearing a sky blue onesie with blue sharks.

Law enforcement officials believe Ryder is in grave or immediate danger. The Coffee City Police Department says it has been advised by Child Protective Services that Ryder has tested positive for narcotics.

The two adults believed to be the abductors are 30-year-old Michelle Wolf and 36-year-old Ricky Williams. The two were last seen near Coffee City driving a white pickup truck, police say.

Michelle Wolf (left) and Ricky Williams (right)

Wolf is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5'8" and weighs 140 pounds.

Williams is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5'6" and weighs 135 pounds.

If you have any information on this case, call 911, the Coffee City Police Department at (903) 516-2060, or CPS at (903) 203-7709.