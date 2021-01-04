East Texas church shooting suspect also accused in two other shootings

The man accused of shooting an East Texas pastor with his own gun is also a suspect in two other shooting incidents.

Mytrez Woolen, 21, was arrested for capital murder and other charges after police say he shot and killed Pastor Mark Allen McWilliams, 61, Sunday morning at the Starrville Methodist Church near Winona.

Woolen was determined not to be caught. He’s now sitting in the Smith County jail on a $3.5 million bond.

Tom Pritchard described the commotion Saturday evening that caused this damage and deep gashes in the grass near his home.

"My wife and I heard some big kind of loud noises. Something running into something," he recalled. "I went out there to see what was going on and they told me to go back inside because the guy who was in the car had jumped out of the car and ran into the woods."

Police say Woolen, who spent part of his childhood in Arlington including his freshman year at Arlington Martin High, was desperate not to get caught.

Calls first went out Saturday in nearby Lindale about a man brandishing a shotgun through the sunroof of a Volkswagen Jetta. After police spotted the car, a chase began. It ended near Pritchard’s home and the Starrville Methodist Church.

"He reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. And believe it or not, the Volkswagen Jetta had one donut, the little spare tire on it which finally gave way," said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

Woolen bailed and took off into the woods, turning the car chase into an hours-long manhunt.

"We found part of one of his shoes or boots which was outside the perimeter we set up," Sheriff Smith said.

Police believed Woolen had escaped the perimeter and scaled back the search.

Then Sunday morning, a 911 call came from Starrville Methodist church. Pastor Mark McWilliams’ wife called to report he’d been shot.

Police say Woolen had broken in overnight and hid out until McWilliams and his wife arrived to prepare for Sunday service and discovered him hiding in a bathroom. The pastor was armed and drew his gun.

"However, there was some confusion during that time, and he made the suspect lie down on the floor," Smith said. "The pastor got distracted talking to his wife, and the suspect lunged at him and was able to get the firearm out of his hands."

Police say Woolen shot and killed the pastor, shot at his wife but missed and shot a third person who had non life-threatening injuries.

Police say Woolen stole a truck from the parking lot and got away, but the vehicle had OnStar, which disabled the truck after a short chase.

"I’m glad he’s in custody," Pritchard said. "I think that justice should be passed on to him, and he should receive the same justice he gave to Mark."

The Smith County sheriff says he’s since learned woolen is also the suspect in a recent drive-by shooting and another shooting incident in nearby Marshall.

Woolen’s criminal history extends to North Texas, too. He was arrested for assault in an Arlington family violence case, with a hearing scheduled for later this month.