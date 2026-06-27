Man fatally shot inside Austin's Colony home; suspect in custody
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A 47-year-old Austin man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning in the Austin’s Colony neighborhood, authorities said.
Travis County murder
What we know:
Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call at 3:29 a.m. in the 15100 block of Retha Pass after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots and screaming coming from a nearby home.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man in his 40s with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
The suspected shooter, identified as Michael Scott Crawford, remained at the scene and was detained by deputies at 3:36 a.m., according to Kristen Dark, senior public information officer for the sheriff's office. Crawford has since been formally charged with murder.
Investigators said the individuals involved knew each other.
What's next:
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and the notification of next of kin.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Travis County Sheriff's Office.