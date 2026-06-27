Man fatally shot inside Austin's Colony home; suspect in custody

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The Brief A 47-year-old Austin man was arrested and charged with murder after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning in the Austin’s Colony neighborhood. Deputies responded to 911 calls of gunshots and screaming on Retha Pass at 3:29 a.m., detaining the suspect, Michael Scott Crawford, minutes later at the home. Authorities stated the men knew each other and there is no danger to the public, but the victim's identity is currently withheld pending medical examiner identification.



A 47-year-old Austin man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning in the Austin’s Colony neighborhood, authorities said.

Travis County murder

What we know:

Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call at 3:29 a.m. in the 15100 block of Retha Pass after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots and screaming coming from a nearby home.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man in his 40s with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The suspected shooter, identified as Michael Scott Crawford, remained at the scene and was detained by deputies at 3:36 a.m., according to Kristen Dark, senior public information officer for the sheriff's office. Crawford has since been formally charged with murder.

Investigators said the individuals involved knew each other.

What's next:

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and the notification of next of kin.