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Man fatally shot inside Austin's Colony home; suspect in custody

By
FOX Local
Travis County
Published June 27, 2026 12:43 PM CDT
Published June 27, 2026 12:43 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A 47-year-old Austin man was arrested and charged with murder after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning in the Austin’s Colony neighborhood.
    • Deputies responded to 911 calls of gunshots and screaming on Retha Pass at 3:29 a.m., detaining the suspect, Michael Scott Crawford, minutes later at the home.
    • Authorities stated the men knew each other and there is no danger to the public, but the victim's identity is currently withheld pending medical examiner identification.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A 47-year-old Austin man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning in the Austin’s Colony neighborhood, authorities said.

Travis County murder

What we know:

Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call at 3:29 a.m. in the 15100 block of Retha Pass after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots and screaming coming from a nearby home.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man in his 40s with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The suspected shooter, identified as Michael Scott Crawford, remained at the scene and was detained by deputies at 3:36 a.m., according to Kristen Dark, senior public information officer for the sheriff's office. Crawford has since been formally charged with murder.

Investigators said the individuals involved knew each other.

What's next:

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and the notification of next of kin.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

Travis CountyCrime and Public Safety