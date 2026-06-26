Giraffe that escaped Texas ranch spotted by helicopter, manager says

The Brief A giraffe named Gracie escaped from a ranch in the Texas Hill Country nearly two weeks ago. The manager of the ranch said she was spotted by a helicopter flying in the area Friday morning. It will take "the better part of a day" to get Gracie back to the ranch, the manager said.



A giraffe that escaped a ranch in the Texas Hill Country two weeks ago has been located, according to the manager of the ranch.

The giraffe named Gracie disappeared from the Cedar Hollow Ranch on June 12.

What's new:

Vick Jones, who manages the ranch, told FOX Local on Friday that Gracie was spotted by a helicopter about 7:30 a.m. nearly 4 miles away from the ranch.

According to Jones, she is in a heavily wooded and brush-filled remote area. He said Gracie was in good shape and had lots of trees to eat and water to drink.

Jones said there are no roads leading to where she is, so a veterinarian is assembling a team to figure out the best way to get her back to the ranch. She’ll have to be tranquilized and loaded onto a trailer, which will take "the better part of a day."

Gracie the giraffe is seen from a helicopter in rough terrain in the Texas Hill Country on June 26, 2026. (Real County Sheriff Nathan T. Johnson/Facebook / FOX Local)

What they're saying:

According to Jones, the exotic-animal ranch has had giraffes for about 30 years. He said Gracie ventured into an area most of the giraffes don’t go and was able to get out of a gate.

"We released her into the canyon," Jones said. "She actually started going up and feeding in an area we'd never had giraffes feed in before. It's up on a rock slab, just a limestone slab, and she goes up the hill and went up over the mountain."

An image of Gracie the giraffe was shared by authorities after the animal went missing June 22, 2026. (Real County Animal Rescue-Shelter/Facebook / FOX Local)

What's next:

Gracie should be back at the ranch within the next day or so, Jones predicted.