Easy cocktail recipes to make at home for Valentine's Day

Many of us will be spending Valentine's Day at home celebrating with that special someone so why not make a special cocktail too?

Below are some cocktail recipes you can try.

The Besame Mucho from LALO Tequila

Photo courtesy LALO Tequila.

This recipe comes from LALO Tequila which is named after founder Eduardo "Lalo" González, the nickname given to him by his grandfather, the father of premium tequila, Don Julio González. It continues the legacy of his father and grandfather with a bold new approach to perfecting blanco tequila. Get more information about the brand on their website.

For glassware, it's recommended you use margarita glasses, vintage if you have them.

Recipe

Ingredients (makes four cocktails)

1 cup fresh strawberries, hulled

3/4 cup champagne

3/4 cup LALO Tequila

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup triple sec

Instructions

Puree strawberries until smooth.

Combine strawberries, champagne, LALO Tequila, lime juice, and triple sec and stir until well combined.

Pour combined margaritas over glasses full of ice

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini from Garrison Brothers Distillery

Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country that authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey. Garrison Brothers introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010. Get more info about them here.

For glassware, it's recommended you use a martini glass.

Recipe

Ingredients

2 oz Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon

1.5 oz Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur

1 oz half-and-half

Simple syrup to taste (1/2 oz to 1 oz)

2 whole strawberries, washed & stemmed

1 bottle Hershey’s dark chocolate shell

Instructions

Prepare martini glass by dipping the rim in chocolate syrup and allowing it to harden

Swirl chocolate syrup in circular pattern inside the martini glass, place in freezer to chill

Dice one strawberry and place in bottom of mixing tin

Add bourbon, godiva, half and half

Muddle until strawberry becomes pulp

Add ice

Shake

Strain into martini glass

Garnish with upside down strawberry strawberry slice

Galentine's Day Pink Drink from Twang

Photo courtesy Twang.

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Twang Partners Ltd. is a family-owned and operated creator and manufacturer of premium-flavored salts, sugars and seasonings and credited as being "The original beer salt." Get more info here.

It's recommended you use a margarita glass for this drink.

Recipe

Ingredients

Twang-A-Rita Citrus Splash

4 oz Strawberry lemonade

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz Dulce Vida Tequila

1 oz triple sec

Instructions

Run a lemon along the edge of a highball glass and rim with Twang-A-Rita Citrus Splash

Add ice, strawberry lemonade, lemon juice, triple sec, and tequila. Stir to combine

Garnish with lemon wedge

Café Mocha Martini from Five Sisters Blues Cafe

Photo credit Five Sisters Blues Cafe.

Located in Pensacola, Florida, the Five Sisters Blues Cafe is an homage to one man’s fondest memories of growing up in the American South, Cecil Johnson. While working as a chef, he came up with the vision for what his own restaurant would be – an homage to The Five Sisters – his mother Jeannette and her sisters: Cora, Sara, Dorothy, and Margaret. Get more details on the restaurant's comfort food and more here.

It's recommended you use a martini glass for this drink.

Recipe

Ingredients

1 oz vanilla vodka

.5 oz coffee liqueur

.5 oz hazelnut liqueur

Cream

Instructions

Prepare martini glass by dipping the rim in chocolate syrup and crushed coffee grounds

Add ingredients to shaker with plenty of ice

Shake

Strain into martini glass

Garnish with optional chocolate-covered strawberry

Cupid's Arrow from The Fish House

Photo courtesy The Fish House.

For more than 20 years, the Fish House has been known for its fresh seafood cuisine coupled with upscale dockside dining overlooking beautiful Pensacola Bay and Seville Harbor. The award-winning restaurant features an inventive menu of fresh, daily seafood selections, house-smoked steaks, sushi, a handpicked wine list with over 300 wines, and the world-famous Grits á Ya Ya. Get more information here.

It's recommended you use a highball glass for this drink.

Recipe

Ingredients

1.5 oz stoli orange

0.5 oz triple sec

0.5 oz lime juice

0.25 oz cranberry juice

Instructions

Fill glass with ice

Combine all ingredients

Stir

Garnish with basil

Charmed Fizz from Perfect Plain

Photo courtesy Perfect Plain.

Located in the heart of Downtown Pensacola, Perfect Plain's mission is to create incredible experiences that make their beer and cocktails, their brewery, and their hometown of Pensacola unforgettable. Get more details here.

It's recommended to use a Collins glass for this drink.

Recipe

Ingredients

1.5 oz Avua Cachaça

.25 oz Green Chartreuse

4 Raspberries

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.4 oz Orgeat

1 Egg White

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Instructions