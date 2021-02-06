Treating your valentine and supporting local businesses, restaurants

Looking for something to treat that special someone on Valentine's Day? Many local businesses and restaurants have some options for you to help spread the love.

Below is a list of some of the things you can buy and a few safe things you can do on February 14.

____

Meanwhile Brewing

The South Austin brewery is celebrating with a collaboration release, an oyster pop-up, Valentine's Day-themed cocktails, and music from DJ Kick iT from 12-4 p.m.

The two cocktails being featured will be the Hanky Panky (a hard seltzer-based cocktail made with housemade fernet) and a Rose Hip and Petal Infused Spritz.

Garbo's will be having its "Shuck It ATX" from 12-5 p.m (while supplies last) with freshly shucked oysters on the half shell from Island Creek in Massachusetts and serving them up with a Meanwhile Mango Sour Mignonette and accouterment.

Meanwhile is also teaming up with Urban Jungle, Austin's first Black-owned brewery, to release a 6.5% ABV Hazy IPA called Meanwhile in The Jungle that's brewed with New Zealand's citrusy and aromatic Wai-iti hops that's got a refreshing fruit flavor profile.

Uchi and Uchiko

The award-winning contemporary Japanese restaurant Uchi and its sister restaurant Uchiko are offering special in-restaurant omakase menus for two, curbside caviar, and to-go omakase packages.

The Valentine's Day specials are being offered on February 13 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and February 14 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. In-restaurant reservations can be made at (512) 916-4808. A credit card will be required to reserve. All tables will be available for advance reservations only.

The Uchi Valentin's Day dine-in menu is $200 for two people with beverage pairings for an additional $30.

The Uchiko Valentine's Day dine-in menu is $195 for two people with beverage pairings available upon request. The menu includes oyster with gruyere, caramelized onion, beef jus; buri crudo with daikon, smoked soy, strawberry; mussels with barley, hakurei turnip, swiss chard; duck with king trumpet, black garlic, broccolini, truffle; bluefin akami with carrot, tom kha, brown butter and more.

Uchi and Uchiko and will also have its regular February Signature and Premium To-Gomakases available to order curbside with the option of a caviar box premium add on. Curbside pick-up orders can be placed up to three days in advance of pickup.

Both the Uchi and Uchiko curbside caviar options are $120 and must be pre-ordered by February 11. No substitutes are available and they're only available while supplies last. Call (512) 916-4808 between hours 3:30 p.m to close to order. PIckup available at Uchi on February 14 and at Uchiko on February 13 and 14.

Easy Tiger

Photo courtesy Easy Tiger.

Easy Tiger is celebrating a Month of Love all February with a cookie tin, heart-shaped large pretzels, specialty coffee, champagne shop, cocktails, and a Valentine's Day dinner special. Get all the details here.

Pluckers Wing Bar

Photo courtesy Melissa Skorpil.

The sports bar and wing restaurant is going a different route and offering an anti-Valentine'sD ay special featuring 75 cent wings (dine-in only), a free brownie dessert with every takeout purchase ($30 order minimum), and Pluckers Club members will get double points on February 14.

Pluckers is also hosting trivia nights on February 10 and February 14. To sign up and get details you can go here.

Vixen's Wedding

The restaurant in the ARRIVE Austin hotel is offering a chef's special prix fixe menu from February 12-14 for $69 per person with an optional wine pairing for $39 per guest. The five-course menu highlights seafood staples from India’s western coastal region such as oysters, caviar, and blue crab, as well as seasonal vegetables, traditional garlic naan, and a wintery-spiced twist on bread pudding.

Get details and make reservations here.

Galentine's Show at The Cathedral

Local women artist-supporting organization atxGALS is hosting a socially distanced version of its annual Galentine's show at the refurbished 1930's church and East Austin venue and co-working space The Cathedral.

The show will be on February 13 and February 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature the work of several emerging women artists, music, and an open bar compliments of Dulce Vida Tequila, Austin Eastciders, and Waterloo Sparkling Water.

An evening party on February 13 sold out during early bird sales but daytime pop-up tickets are still available. Details and tickets can be purchased can be found here.

Cookie Rich

The recently launched Austin cookie company is celebrating by offering a limited-time flavor, Dark Chocolate Dipped + Gold Dusted Strawberry Cheesecake, which is now available for pre-order.

Photo courtesy Todd White.

Valentine’s Day orders can be placed by scheduling ahead for pick-up or delivery on dates between February 10 to 14 by visiting the Cookie Rich website.