EF-1 tornado confirmed in Burnet County with several homes receiving damage

The Brief An EF-1 tornado was confirmed on the ground in Burnet County on May 1 One person was injured, and 12 homes received minor damage Two homes had major damage due to the storm



An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Burnet County during severe storms on Thursday, May 1.

What we know:

According to the Burnet County Office of Emergency Management, Burnet County experienced an EF-1 tornado.

The storm moved southward toward Burnet county from Lampasas and Coryell counties on Thursday. A tornado was confirmed on the ground around 4:20 p.m. in the vicinity of CR 223 and roughly moved south.

There was major damage to two homes and 12 other homes received minor damage.

One person was injured while on the road on CR 233.

The EF-1 tornado had winds of up to 110 mph.

How to report weather damage

You can report damage online to help emergency management teams track damage.

You can also sign up for emergency alerts here.

Stay weather aware

