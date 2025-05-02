Expand / Collapse search

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Burnet County with several homes receiving damage

By
Published  May 2, 2025 6:46pm CDT
Burnet County
FOX 7 Austin

Storm debris and prep for bad weather

As storms come through Central Texas, you may have some weather damage. If you're filing an insurance claim, be sure you are safe first, then document everything.

The Brief

    • An EF-1 tornado was confirmed on the ground in Burnet County on May 1
    • One person was injured, and 12 homes received minor damage
    • Two homes had major damage due to the storm

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Burnet County during severe storms on Thursday, May 1.

What we know:

According to the Burnet County Office of Emergency Management, Burnet County experienced an EF-1 tornado.

The storm moved southward toward Burnet county from Lampasas and Coryell counties on Thursday. A tornado was confirmed on the ground around 4:20 p.m. in the vicinity of CR 223 and roughly moved south. 

Video of tornado near Briggs, Texas

A tornado was confirmed near Briggs, Texas, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued warnings for Burnet County during severe weather across central Texas on Thursday, May 1. Chad Casey captured timelapse footage along Highway 183 showing what he described as a "tall" tornado. Video courtesy Chad Casey via Storyful.

There was major damage to two homes and 12 other homes received minor damage. 

One person was injured while on the road on CR 233. 

The EF-1 tornado had winds of up to 110 mph. 

How to report weather damage

Severe weather in Central Texas

Central Texas experienced some severe weather on May 1. FOX 7 Austin's Lauren Rangel spoke with a family near Florence.

You can report damage online to help emergency management teams track damage.

You can also sign up for emergency alerts here.

The Source: Information from the Burnet County Office of Emergency Management and previous coverage

Burnet CountyWeatherNatural Disasters