El Buen Samaritano holds food distribution event for families in need

El Buen Samaritano is focused on helping families this holiday season.

Cars lined the parking lot for the second part of their "Hands for Hope" event. This time, the message was "posadas."

"Posadas for us is about seeking shelter," said Rosamaria Murillo, CEO of El Buen. "Giving the message to the community that, right now, who is experiencing unimaginable challenges, that we are here for them. That this is a safe space."

Nine months ago El Buen started working as an emergency response food pantry. Murrillo said they are working at four times capacity, serving more than 700 families a week.

"These are people who, year-round, are hard-working people, doing all kinds of work that they can't do right now because of this pandemic," she said.

But Murillo said even in these difficult times, she believes there's hope. "We experience gratitude," she said. "We give ourselves to them, but they also give of themselves to us."

So, while on Saturday cars were filled with meals and thank yous and happy holidays were exchanged, for those out there working, they said it's much more than that.

"We want the community to know we stand here for them and should they need food or resources, they can call on us and we will figure out how to support them," Murillo said.

