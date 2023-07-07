El Paso gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences

For four years, families of the El Paso shooting victims have been grieving.

On Friday, July 7, they were relieved to hear the person responsible for the murders of their loved ones will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On August 3, 2019, 24-year-old Patrick Crusius from Allen, Texas, drove to the Walmart in El Paso, targeting Hispanic shoppers. He shot and killed 23 people and injured 22 others.

Crusius admitted his crimes were directed at Hispanics and was motivated by his desire to initiate a race war.

"We think about this every day until we get justice, it's not going to go away," says a victim's family member.

After reading statements from the victims' family members and members of the community, the court imposed 90 consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole.

In addition to the nearly 50 hate crimes Crusius pleaded guilty to, he was sentenced for 45 firearms violations, 23 counts of using a firearm in a federal crime of violence resulting in death, and 22 counts of using a firearm in a federal crime of violence.

"Being in the same courtroom with the person who killed your family member, its hard it's very hard. If you didn't do what you did, I would have my child at home and hug right now," says Paul Jamrowski, father of shooting victim.

The special agent in charge Jeffery Downey of the FBI's El Paso field office, released a statement that says, in part:

"Although today’s federal sentencing cannot bring back the loved ones lost or the innocence shattered on August 3, 2019, it is a step closer toward obtaining justice for the victims, survivors, and the El Paso community."