El Paso man sentenced for trafficking meth, assaulting co-defendant

An El Paso man has been sentenced to almost 16 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine and assaulting his co-defendant while in custody.

53-year-old Gerardo Paz has been sentenced to 190 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

The US Attorney's Office says last January, Paz pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of methamphetamine.

According to court records, federal agents witnessed Paz transport and deliver approximately eight kilograms of methamphetamine to the El Paso home of his co-defendant Francisco Contreras in June 2019.

A couple of days after he pled guilty, Paz confronted and physically assaulted Contreras in the detention holding facility’s visitation area, says the US Attorney's Office.

On January 15, 2020, Contreras was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Contreras earlier pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of methamphetamine.