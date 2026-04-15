Electric company workers injured in incident at El Paso power station

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The Brief Two electric company workers were injured at an El Paso substation. One was airlifted in serious condition; the other taken by ambulance. The cause is unclear, and officials haven’t confirmed a link to outages.



Two electric company employees were injured Wednesday in an incident at an El Paso power substation.

According to the fire department, at least one of the victims was in serious condition when they were airlifted to a hospital.

El Paso electric incident

What we know:

The incident happened at an El Paso Electric Company substation at Rich Beem Boulevard and Montwood Drive in Far East El Paso, where the El Paso Fire Department said they were called to around 11 a.m.

The fire department transported two people from the scene, one via helicopter and another via ambulance, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX Local in a statement.

Reports began coming in Wednesday morning of outages in that area, local outlet KFOX14 reports. Officials have not yet confirmed whether the injuries are related to those issues. Power has since been restored to the area.

KFOX14 says the electric company confirmed that the injured people were employees. FOX Local has not yet heard back from the company after requesting a statement.

What we don't know:

The names of the injured workers have not been released, nor have their current conditions.

The cause of the incident was not known at the time of publishing.