Deputies looking for suspects seen damaging storage units in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - Deputies are asking for help identifying the suspects in connection with a criminal mischief case.
The backstory:
The Hays County Sheriff's Office said on May 1, around 11 p.m., and on May 6, around 9 p.m., four suspects vandalized property at Anytime Storage off Windy Hill Rd. in Kyle.
During both incidents, the suspects damaged a storage unit and discharged multiple fire extinguishers, which damaged their housing containers.
Video showed the suspects climbing a fence to get onto the property, and one of them was seen riding a scooter.
If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect, contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at http://callcrimestoppers.com/, or use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward. See less
The Source: Information from the Hays County Sheriff's Office