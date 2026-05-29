Deputies looking for suspects seen damaging storage units in Kyle

The Brief Deputies are looking for several suspects in connection with a criminal mischief case The HCSO said two incidents happened at the Anytime Storage off Windy Hill Rd. in Kyle During both incidents, the suspects damaged a storage unit and discharged multiple fire extinguishers, which damaged their housing containers



Deputies are asking for help identifying the suspects in connection with a criminal mischief case.

The backstory:

The Hays County Sheriff's Office said on May 1, around 11 p.m., and on May 6, around 9 p.m., four suspects vandalized property at Anytime Storage off Windy Hill Rd. in Kyle.

During both incidents, the suspects damaged a storage unit and discharged multiple fire extinguishers, which damaged their housing containers.

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Video showed the suspects climbing a fence to get onto the property, and one of them was seen riding a scooter.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect, contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at http://callcrimestoppers.com/, or use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward. See less