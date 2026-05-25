CapMetro Bikeshare service unavailable after fire at facility
AUSTIN, Texas - CapMetro says its Bikeshare service is currently unavailable.
What we know:
On May 23, CapMetro says a fire incident happened at its Bikeshare facility located in the 5300 block of East Ben White Boulevard.
The fire resulted in extensive damage to bike batteries and charging infrastructure.
Why you should care:
Bikeshare services were suspended as of 11 a.m. on May 24 and are now unavailable.
What we don't know:
CapMetro says a third-party investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire and assess the situation in order to restore service safely and efficiently.
No time frame has been given on when service will be restored.
The Source: Information from CapMetro.