San Antonio Spurs punch ticket to 2026 NBA Finals, knock off Thunder 111-103 in Game 7

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The Brief The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 to advance to their first NBA Finals since 2014. Victor Wembanyama scored 22 points to lead a balanced San Antonio offense that featured seven players scoring in double figures. The Spurs will now head to the NBA Finals to compete for the championship against an Eastern Conference opponent.



The San Antonio Spurs are headed back to the NBA Finals.

Behind 22 points from Victor Wembanyama and a clutch fourth-quarter effort from a balanced supporting cast, the Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Spurs captured the series 4-3 and advanced to the franchise's first NBA Finals since 2014.

Wembanyama leads Spurs past Thunder in Game 7

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 30: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder look om during Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals on May 30, 2026 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Ok Expand

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For a team that won just 22 games two seasons ago, the victory marked another major milestone in San Antonio's rapid rise back into championship contention.

The Spurs never backed down in one of the toughest environments in the NBA, leading for nearly the entire night and answering every Oklahoma City run when the season hung in the balance.

San Antonio jumped out early, shooting 57% in the first quarter while building a 32-25 lead. The Thunder fought back behind MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who poured in 19 first-half points, but the Spurs carried a 56-53 advantage into halftime.

The game tightened even further in the third quarter, as Gilgeous-Alexander continued to attack, reaching 31 points by the end of the period and helping Oklahoma City stay within striking distance.

San Antonio received contributions from all over the floor. Julian Champagnie knocked down shot after shot from beyond the arc, Victor Wembanyama controlled the paint, and second-year point guard Stephon Castle continued to make winning plays on both ends.

Fourth-quarter highlights, key defensive plays

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 30: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots the ball during the game against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals on May 30, 2026 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City Expand

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The Spurs entered the fourth quarter with an 80-77 lead.

Then came the defining stretch of the season.

Oklahoma City repeatedly threatened to take control, trimming the deficit to just six points late in the game. But San Antonio's defense delivered in the biggest moments.

Champagnie came up with a huge block on a Gilgeous-Alexander three-point attempt early in the fourth quarter. Castle grabbed a critical offensive rebound and converted a basket with less than a minute remaining to extend the lead back to eight.

After Cason Wallace answered with a layup, the Thunder had one final chance to make things interesting, before missing three-pointers by Wallace and Alex Caruso effectively ended Oklahoma City's comeback hopes.

With 4.1 seconds remaining, Devin Vassell leaked out for a dunk, putting the finishing touches on the biggest Spurs victory in more than a decade.

Box score and game stats

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 30: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter in Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026 in Oklahoma City, O Expand

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Wembanyama led San Antonio with 22 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Champagnie added 20 points and hit six three-pointers, while Castle finished with 16 points and six assists.

Fox contributed 15 points, five assists and three steals, and Vassell added 11 points. Dylan Harper scored 12 off the bench and Keldon Johnson chipped in 11 as seven Spurs players finished in double figures.

The balanced attack helped offset another stellar performance from Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 31 points and five assists for Oklahoma City. Wallace added 17 points for the Thunder, while Alex Caruso scored 12. Jaylin Williams recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds, but Oklahoma City's frontcourt never found a rhythm.

Chet Holmgren was held to just four points, before being taken out of the game in the final few possessions.

2026 NBA Finals outlook

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 30: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates after being awarded the Earvin "Magic" Johnson MVP Trophy after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Payco Expand

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Most importantly, the Spurs made the winning plays when the pressure was highest.

After splitting the first six games of the series, San Antonio won the decisive Game 7 on the road against a Thunder team that entered the night with the NBA's best regular-season record.

Now, the Spurs are four wins away from bringing another NBA championship to Texas.