'Eleven, are you listening?': Netflix drops new teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season 4

We still don’t know exactly when Season 4 of "Stranger Things" will arrive on Netflix, but the streaming platform revved up its hype machine with a new teaser Thursday morning.

Similar to previous teasers, not much is revealed in the new promo.

Ominus music is heard as children play with cars on the floor, playing chess at a table and ask the magic 8 ball a question. The sound of a clock ticking fades into the background once a mysterious man walks into the playroom.

"Good morning, children," he says in the teaser.

"Good morning, Papa," the children reply — revealing the man to the scientist who experimented on Eleven in Season 1.

Little is known about the Season 4 plot, but previous news releases have described "a new horror beginning to surface" (Source; Netflix)

The camera slowly pans around a hallway as Papa addresses the children. The sound of heavy breathing soon dominates the audio as the camera zooms in on door No. 11.

"Eleven, are you listening," a voice asks as the screen cuts to black.

The next thing we see is a brief close-up of Eleven opening her eyes.

Papa is not Eleven’s only father figure teased in the fourth season. Her adoptive dad, Hopper, was shown working in a Siberian labor camp in a 2020 teaser.

Little is known about the Season 4 plot. But previous news releases have described "a new horror beginning to surface" and "something long-buried, something. that connects everything."

This story was reported from Atlanta.