Elgin couple continues cleanup efforts after tornado destroys their home

The cleanup continues for people across Central Texas after a series of tornadoes touched down last Monday. The damage in many communities is extensive including for one elderly Elgin couple who lost their home.

"When you just see a little cloud go up and down you don't think that's really a true tornado, but we know now," said Lonnie Swonke who survived the Elgin tornado.

Lonnie Swonke and his wife lived in their home on Monkey Road in Elgin for 26 years. Last Monday, their home was destroyed by an EF-2 tornado with estimated 130 mph winds.

Roof gone, windows blown out, and items scattered all around due to the tornado. Even a 30–35 pound BBQ grill top that was outside Lonnie's home was ripped off its base by the tornado winds and thrown in his bathtub.

"I'm glad I wasn't in this room because that would have been right on top of us. There was no way that we would have been able to survive it without serious injury," said Swonke.

Instead of seeking shelter in the bathroom, Swonke says he, his wife, and their puppy hid in a closet.

"We were just [saying] ‘hang in there, hang in there, just hold on tight’," he said.

The decision to hide from the tornado in that closet is one FOX 7 Meteorologist Carlo Falco says probably saved the Elgin couple's life.

"On the first floor with as many walls as you can put between you and the outside and a solid foundation. Basically, you want to put as many solid things between you and the wind which is coming from the outside," said Falco.

Swonke says his insurance has named the home a total loss. His plan is to continue the cleanup and salvage what he can.

In the long run, he's just glad he and his wife made it out alive.

"We lived, that's the main thing. We made it and we did not get hurt," said Swonke.

