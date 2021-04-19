Elgin ISD identifies current, former students as NW Austin shooting victims

Elgin Independent School District says a former Elgin ISD student and a current Elgin High School senior were two of the victims in the April 18 deadly shooting in Northwest Austin.

Elgin ISD Superintendent Dr. Jodi Duron said in a statement that Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick were killed in the shooting near the Arboretum that left three people dead.

Broderick was "an excellent student and athlete" and an Elgin ISD student in the Early College High School program from 2009 to October 2020 before withdrawing. She also played girls' basketball.

Simmons III was an Elgin High School senior and "an exceptional young man and leader among his peers. Strong, both academically and athletically, he represented the very best of Elgin ISD." He was the captain of the football team and was recruited to play football for the University of North Texas.

The district says it has counselors and trained professionals available via in person/virtually to assist students, staff, and families during this time.

The full statement is as follows:

The third victim in the shooting, a woman, has not been officially identified at this time.

SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Authorities say they have taken 41-year-old Stephen Broderick into custody. Manor Police Department Chief Ryan Phipps says they arrested Broderick just before 8 a.m. this morning. Phipps says two people called police saying there was a suspicious person walking on Old Kimbro Road.

Phipps says police sent an unmarked vehicle to confirm the identification of Broderick and marked units were sent when Broderick's identity was confirmed.

Broderick was ordered to stop by officers and police say he complied without incident.

Police had been looking for Broderick and had expanded their efforts to outside Austin and classified it as a "fugitive" search. Officials believe it was a domestic dispute and say Broderick knew the victims but have not officially confirmed how

Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff's Office employee. He was charged in June 2020 with sexually assaulting a child but was released on bond.

Police say Broderick is believed to have targeted Simmons III, Alyssa, and the other victim just before noon on April 18. Over the course of the afternoon, a massive search fanned out by air and by foot with 75 FBI agents joining police to help with the investigation.