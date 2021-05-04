Elgin man dies in motorcycle crash in Taylor

An Elgin man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Taylor on Monday.

Taylor police say they are investigating the crash that occurred the evening of May 3 in the 5000 block of West 2nd Street. A caller had reported the crash just before 9 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

A preliminary investigation shows a motorcycle, driven by 38-year-old Jacob Shelp, was traveling east on West 2nd Street when it struck a U-Haul rental truck that had entered an intersection while traveling north from FM 3349, says Taylor police.

Shelp was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the U-Haul truck was uninjured.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to contact Officer Thomas Sirkis at the Taylor Police Department at 512-352-5551.

Advertisement

This is the first fatal collision in Taylor for this year, says police.