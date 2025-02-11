2 people found dead inside Elgin home: police
ELGIN, Texas - The Elgin Police Department is investigating the death of two people at a home near Elgin Memorial Park.
What we know:
Elgin police say that on Tuesday morning, officers responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 200 block of E. 11th Street, off Main Street.
When officers entered the home, they found two people dead inside.
A preliminary investigation suggests this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.
The Elgin Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case.
What's next:
Elgin police say that more details will be released once next of kin for both people have been identified.
The Source: Information comes from the Elgin Police Department.