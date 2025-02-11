Expand / Collapse search

2 people found dead inside Elgin home: police

Published  February 11, 2025 5:53pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Two people were found dead inside an Elgin home Tuesday morning.
    • Police say officers found them when responding to a welfare check call.
    • More information will be released when next of kin has been notified, police say.

ELGIN, Texas - The Elgin Police Department is investigating the death of two people at a home near Elgin Memorial Park.

What we know:

Elgin police say that on Tuesday morning, officers responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 200 block of E. 11th Street, off Main Street.

When officers entered the home, they found two people dead inside.

A preliminary investigation suggests this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

The Elgin Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case. 

What's next:

Elgin police say that more details will be released once next of kin for both people have been identified.

The Source: Information comes from the Elgin Police Department.

