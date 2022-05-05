Over 100 Elite-brand kosher candy, chocolate products recalled due to salmonella risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary recall of over 100 kosher candy and chocolate products sold under the Elite brand due to the possibility of salmonella contamination.

Strauss Israel, the food maker behind the products, said in a statement that the products were "manufactured in a facility in which salmonella was detected in the production line and in the liquid chocolate that is used for the production of the finished products."

The recall includes certain Elite-branded chocolate, cakes, wafers, energy grain snacks, energy chocolate rice cakes, chewing gum and toffee candies. Click here for a full list of the 101 products on the FDA website.

The impacted products were distributed mainly to stores in Florida, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut and were sold online by Amazon, Passover.com, Fresh Direct and other retailers, the FDA’s notice said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A provided image shows one of the products impacted by the recall. (Credit: FDA / Strauss Israel)

No illnesses have been reported.

Most people infected with Salmonella report experiencing diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria, officials say. Most recover without treatment after four to seven days.

Some people, particularly children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Customers who have purchased the recalled Elite brand products should not eat them and can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Last month, Ferrero U.S.A. Inc. issued a voluntary recall of its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment box and its Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket, also due to the risk of salmonella contamination.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.