Travis County DA primary: Elon Musk weighs in

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Elon Musk
FOX 7 Austin

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Billionaire Elon Musk weighed in on the closely-watched Democratic primary for Travis County District Attorney.

Musk has a few businesses in Central Texas, including the Tesla Gigafactory in east Austin.

On Monday morning on X, formerly Twitter, Musk reposted a post supporting challenger Jeremy Sylestine, who's challenging incumbent Travis County DA Jose Garza in the Democratic primary.

The last day of early voting in the Texas primaries is on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Election Day is next Tuesday, March 5.