Man convicted of murder for shooting, killing his cousin in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been convicted of murder for shooting and killing his cousin in 2023.
37-year-old Elvin Salvador Tinoco-Orosco was convicted on May 27 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The murder
The backstory:
On Oct. 16, 2023, just before 1:30 a.m., Austin police responded to a 911 call from security officers about a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 2200 block of E Riverside Drive.
Security reported they had found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound to the head and another covered in blood.
READ MORE
- Man charged with murder for shooting, killing his cousin in Southeast Austin
- APD investigating after two homicides along East Riverside this weekend
When officers arrived, they tried life-saving measures on the shooting victim, who died. The victim was 38-year-old Jader Francisco Tinoco-Salgado.
A witness at the scene told police he had seen Tinoco-Orosco and his cousin arguing in the parking lot. Tinoco-Orosco then shot his cousin.
The security team told officers they saw the victim being dragged, then his body falling on Tinoco-Orosco. Police later reported finding a handgun in the driver's seat of Tinoco-Orosco's vehicle which he used to shoot his cousin.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Travis County District Attorney's office.