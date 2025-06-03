Man convicted of murder for shooting, killing his cousin in 2023

article

A man has been convicted of murder for shooting and killing his cousin in 2023.

37-year-old Elvin Salvador Tinoco-Orosco was convicted on May 27 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The murder

The backstory:

On Oct. 16, 2023, just before 1:30 a.m., Austin police responded to a 911 call from security officers about a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 2200 block of E Riverside Drive.

Security reported they had found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound to the head and another covered in blood.

When officers arrived, they tried life-saving measures on the shooting victim, who died. The victim was 38-year-old Jader Francisco Tinoco-Salgado.

A witness at the scene told police he had seen Tinoco-Orosco and his cousin arguing in the parking lot. Tinoco-Orosco then shot his cousin.

The security team told officers they saw the victim being dragged, then his body falling on Tinoco-Orosco. Police later reported finding a handgun in the driver's seat of Tinoco-Orosco's vehicle which he used to shoot his cousin.