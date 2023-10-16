Expand / Collapse search

APD investigating after two homicides along East Riverside this weekend

By
Published 
Riverside
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Two homicides occurred within 48 hours and a half mile of each other this weekend in Southeast Austin.

"Around 2:21 a.m. a call came out for shots fired," said Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs with APD. "Officers arrived on scene and found a victim on the ground with injuries." 

That was Saturday morning near an apartment complex off East Riverside Dr. and Woodland Avenue

The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died. 

On Monday, around 1:30 a.m., a caller reported gunshots from an area just north of Saturday’s shooting. Police say it happened between the Auto Zone and Advanced Auto on East Riverside Dr.

One person was questioned but not arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

"They take everything and meticulously go through everything with a fine-toothed comb," said SPO Hobbs.

According to the Chief’s Monthly Report, over the summer from June to August, more than 500 violent crimes occurred in this APD sector. September's numbers have not yet been released.

As of Monday afternoon, APD did not have any updates on Saturday’s homicide.