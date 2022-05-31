Emaciated dogs removed from Texas home thanks to Good Samaritan

Close to 20 emaciated dogs are now recovering after being removed from a home in Kingsland thanks to a Good Samaritan.

Kristen Carter had delivered groceries to a nearby residence multiple times and had heard barking but Saturday, she made a sad discovery. She noticed an emaciated dog in the front yard.

"And when I had pulled up and I got out and I just, I was just like, oh my God. Like here is a bag of rotten potatoes next to the stairs that he was just trying to rip open and eat at," Carter says.

Carter left but then decided to come back and confront the homeowner. She offered to find the dog a new home.

Local law enforcement took action after Carter says she posted photos and video on social media.

Carter says she thought it was only going to be a couple of animals. However "the sheriff called me again. He goes, I want to let you know that there is 19 dogs. And five cats pulled out of that house."

According to the Hill Country Humane Society, the animals are now in the shelter's care but they need the community's help. They're asking people to adopt or foster the healthy animals they have to help make room. Or those that can are asked to donate food.

The Hill Country Humane Society says all of the dogs and cats are not out of the woods but are doing okay and being treated for fleas.

Carter says she is glad the animals are safe but is frustrated that it went this far and says "this should have been taken care of a long time ago."

Advertisement

FOX 7 Austin reached out to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office and Llano County Sheriff's Office for more details but was unable to get ahold of anyone due to the Memorial Day holiday.