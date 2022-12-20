Firefighters rescue 'adventurous' dog from Austin garbage truck

article

An ‘adventurous’ dog named Reba went for the ride of her life on board an Austin Recycles garbage truck.

According to a Facebook post by the Austin Fire Department, the truck's driver, Kenneth Perkins, was emptying a trash cart when he saw a tail go past his camera.

He got out and saw the dog looking back at him from the hopper of his truck, so he called dispatch and dispatch called AFD.

AFD says it took the A-shift crews from Engine 50 and Quint 50 about 10 minutes to bring Reba safely down from the truck.

A-shift crews from Engine 50 and Quint 50 rescued Reba in about 10 minutes. (Austin Fire Department/Lt. Buck Johnson)

"Reba is a 12-year-old rat terrier who is, to say the least, ‘adventurous’," said Reba's dad Jim. "I cannot tell you how relieved and grateful I am to all involved."

Jim says he always lets her out in the morning. He was in a hurry that day and he says he must have gone to work without making sure she was in the house.

He searched for her as soon as he saw she was missing, but he wasn't able to find her until she somehow wound up on the city garbage truck.

A firefighter named Sara Coon who helped rescue Reba took her to her parents' house so they could take care of her while the Austin Animal Center searched for her owner.

Jim said he spotted Reba on their website, and was able to meet at Station 50 to be reunited with his dog.

Reba safe and sound in the arms of Firefighter Sara Coon. (Austin Fire Department/Lt. Buck Johnson)

"It would have been easier to turn her over to animal control, but they went above and beyond to make the effort to get her home. This humanitarianism is all too rare today and is to be lauded. I hope all the kind people involved get the recognition they deserve," Jim told AFD.