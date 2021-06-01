Emergency crews watching San Gabriel River as more rain is expected

With more rain expected this week, the threat of flooding is on the rise, so emergency crews in Williamson County are on standby with eyes on the San Gabriel River.

"Our Swift water teams are ready to go to those areas that we normally have to go to along the San Gabriel," said county emergency management director Michael Shoe.

On Tuesday many low-water crossings and Blue Hole Park in Georgetown were closed due to the conditions of creeks and rivers.

"River real estate is very popular so people live along the river and those historical areas that normally flood that’s what we are preparing for. If we start getting more rain then some of those non-historical areas could begin to flood and seawater ponding there," said Shoe.

The county also spent the day informing certain areas along the Saint Gabriel River about what could potentially happen leading up to the weekend. "Telling them there’s a good chance they could get flooded out," said Shoe.

As the county has their first responders ready they are also urging people to take closed-off low-water crossings seriously.

"You hear it all the time and we can’t say it enough, turn around don’t drown. 3 to 4 inches of water on a low water crossing can move a vehicle. There are signs out and you’re unsure just turn around don’t drown and find an alternate means of where you’re trying to go to."

Ignoring barricades across flooded roads or even moving them is illegal in the state of Texas.