Emergency fosters needed for APA!'s outdoor shelter animals ahead of freezing temps

Austin Pets Alive! is looking for emergency foster homes for 260 animals ahead of upcoming freezing temperatures.

APA! says it is trying to get all pets currently in outdoor enclosures out of the shelter by Sunday, Jan. 14 and is asking for people to sign up to be Emergency Response Fosters.

Those who sign up will only need to commit to fostering a dog from Sunday, Jan. 14 through Thursday, Jan. 18.

"Our first priority is to get the outdoor enclosure animals at the APA! Town Lake shelter in warm homes," says Stephanie Bilbro, Director of Operations at Austin Pets Alive!. "Currently, we have 230 dogs who immediately need a warm place to stay."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Pets Alive )

There are several options through APA!’s foster team, including short-term sleepovers to longer-term fosters. Anyone is welcome to apply.

APA! says it also has 30 barn cats ready for adoption this week. These feral cats saved from euthanasia can be adopted by families who appreciate working cats for critter patrol and can provide a safe, appropriate environment such as a barn, stable, garage, or warehouse.

People needing help with a community pet can email pass@austinpetsalive.org. The P.A.S.S. program connects people to support services for emergency pet food, pet resource assistance, and other emergency pet help.

Austin Pets Alive! is open from 12 pm to 6 pm daily. People can visit the main location at 1156 W Cesar Chavez St, or the Tarrytown Adoption Center (Small Dogs and Cattery) at 3118 Windsor Rd. For more information or to see a list of available animals, click here.