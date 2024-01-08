Austin weather: Very cold temps coming next week

January is set to bring all different types of weather days ranging from dry and windy to freezing temperatures.

"There's a lot going on in the weather department right now," said FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe.

Rowe has her hands busy keeping up with all the weather coming Central Texas's way. "Honestly, that's why I love it. There's always something going on," she said.

Early Monday, the area saw showers, but now Rowe says the next thing up is wind.

"The big concern with that is, you know, 40, 50 mile an hour gusts and those could lead to power outages and, once we dry out, and we still have those really gusty winds, then fire danger becomes a concern," she said.

Austin Energy tweeted out they are closely monitoring weather conditions and have crews ready to respond to any outages from the windy conditions.

Rowe says the wind won't last long and neither will the warmer temperatures.

"We've got the coldest air of the season, potentially the coldest air of the year so far. That's going to be coming in the middle of next week. I'm thinking the 15th and the 16th are going to be our coldest days," said Rowe.

She says that could mean lows ranging in the 40s, even hitting the 20s.

Austin Travis County EMS says now is the time to start preparing for the cold weather.

Captain Darren Noak with ATCEMS says it is important to limit your time outside in the cold just as you would in the heat. If you cannot, make sure to take breaks to heat yourself up.

In case of an outage emergency, he says always make sure your phones are fully charged and have a backup generator if possible. Cpt. Noak warns not to use an alternate, dangerous source to heat yourself up that could result in a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

"We don't want people using ovens or barbecue grills, things of that nature for heating purposes," he said.

As for your home, Abacus Plumbing lists these tips to weatherize your home for colder weather:

Set the thermostat at 68 degrees or higher to prevent pipes from freezing

Wrap any exterior plumbing fixtures with newspaper or towels

Remove any connected hoses from outdoor plumbing as they can freeze and break

